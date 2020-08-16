Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

On August 14, 2020, Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) co-sponsored H. Res. 452, the United States-Armenia Strategic Partnership Resolution, which welcomes Armenia’s 2018 peaceful and democratic political transition, praises the U.S.-Armenia strategic partnership, and calls for upgraded bilateral cooperation on shared political, economic, military, and development challenges.

H.Res.452, a bipartisan legislation spearheaded by Rep. Frank Pallone (D-MA) and supported by the Congressional Armenian Caucus, is actively advocated by the Armenian Council of America (ACA).

“We thank Rep. Titus for co-sponsoring this important legislation,” said ACA Board Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian “In spite of these unprecedented times, we are confident that more Representatives will soon support H. Res. 452 leading to its passage in the House of Representatives.”

With Rep. Titus’ support, the measure currently has 45 co-sponsors.

Contact your U.S. Representative and urge them to cosponsor this important resolution http://myreps.datamade.us

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Nagorno-Karabakh Army Captures Azeri Saboteur

STEPANAKERT — Military authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have captured a member of an…

Standing Together in Times Square United Against Genocide Denial

NEW YORK, NY – Classically trained opera singer Elie Berberian will serve…

What Will the 2020 Census Ask You? Here Is a List of Every Question on the 2020 Census Questionnaires

By Mark Hedin Ethnic Media Services We’ve had years of worry about…

Myurishen Village to be Mine Free after Crowdfunding Success

In a global first, The HALO Trust, an international non-profit, raised $30,000…