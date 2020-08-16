On August 14, 2020, Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) co-sponsored H. Res. 452, the United States-Armenia Strategic Partnership Resolution, which welcomes Armenia’s 2018 peaceful and democratic political transition, praises the U.S.-Armenia strategic partnership, and calls for upgraded bilateral cooperation on shared political, economic, military, and development challenges.

H.Res.452, a bipartisan legislation spearheaded by Rep. Frank Pallone (D-MA) and supported by the Congressional Armenian Caucus, is actively advocated by the Armenian Council of America (ACA).

“We thank Rep. Titus for co-sponsoring this important legislation,” said ACA Board Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian “In spite of these unprecedented times, we are confident that more Representatives will soon support H. Res. 452 leading to its passage in the House of Representatives.”

With Rep. Titus’ support, the measure currently has 45 co-sponsors.

Contact your U.S. Representative and urge them to cosponsor this important resolution http://myreps.datamade.us