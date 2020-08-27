Following the call to action by Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and Trustee of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, Nikol Pashinyan, the Fund launched the “Urgent Support to Lebanese-Armenians” fundraising campaign with all funds directed to Armenian educational institutions affected by the devastating explosion in Beirut.

The Hayastan All Armenian Fund, in close cooperation with the Public Television of Armenia, has organized a special concert entitled “For You Lebanon” to be aired on Saturday August 29th at 10:30pm local time on H1TV. The event will also be livestreamed on their online platform www.1tv.am/hy and on the Fund’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/HayastanAllArmenianFund . This special event will have performances by renowned artists, special reports from Lebanon and calls to action by Armen Sarkissian, the RA President and Chairman of the Fund’s Board of Trustees, as well as Atom Egoyan, Arsinee Khanjian, Serj Tankian and many others.

You can join this critical relief effort by donating through the Fund’s online platform at www.himnadram.org or directly to the Fund’s dedicated Central Bank accounts and stand in support and solidarity with our compatriots in Lebanon.

The Armenian community in Lebanon has for decades supported both the Homeland and Diaspora Communities and it is now our turn to stand with our brothers and sisters in their time of need.

Tune in and watch the special concert this Saturday August 29th at 10:30pm.

Follow the link to watch the promotional ad for the concert: https://bit.ly/32trapj