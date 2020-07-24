Washington, DC – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today applauded House passage of an appropriations bill for fiscal year 2021 that directs funding to a demining program in Artsakh in Armenia. The HALO Trust is an international humanitarian organization that clears landmines and explosives from war-torn communities.

“I was pleased to be able to add language directing the State Department and USAID to fund demining efforts in Artsakh in the State and Foreign Operations bill that just passed the House of Representatives. My language would direct the State Department to continue funding at the same level as the last few years,” said Pallone. “While the Trump Administration has moved to end this program as a favor to the autocratic regime of Azerbaijani President Aliyev, our efforts in this bill have made it possible for HALO Trust to continue its important demining work in Artsakh until the job is done. I will continue to work with my colleagues on the Congressional Armenian Caucus to ensure this becomes a reality as Congress moves forward on its annual spending bills.”

There have been more landmine accidents per capita in Artsakh than anywhere else in the world. Since 2000, HALO has cleared almost 500 minefields in the area.