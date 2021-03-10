YEREVAN — Onik Gasparyan, Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, has been legally dismissed from his post since March 10, 2010, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“Guided by the relevant provisions of the RA Constitution, the RA Law on the Status of Servicemen of the Military Service, on February 25, 2021, the Prime Minister submitted a proposal to the President to dismiss Onik Gasparyan, Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, attaching a draft decree,” the Office said.

2021 On February 27, the Prime Minister’s Office received the President’s objections to the above-mentioned draft.

The objections submitted by the President were not accepted by the Prime Minister, and a relevant letter was sent to the President of the Republic on February 28, 2021 with relevant justifications.

“Taking into account the fact that the President of the Republic did not sign the draft submitted by the Prime Minister within the timeframe set forth in Article 35.1, Part 3 of the RA Law on Military Service and Status of Servicemen, he did not apply to the Constitutional Court, based on Article 139.3 of the Constitution, as well as part 6 of Article 35.1, Part 6 of the RA Law on Military Service and the Status of a Soldier, Part 3 of Article 40 of the same law, Onik Gasparyan, Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, has been dismissed from his post from March 10, 2010 by virtue of law,” the Office said.