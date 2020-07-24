Washington, D.C. – Today, the Armenian Council of America (ACA) welcomed the inclusion of the Speier-Cox-Krishnamoorthi amendment regarding demining assistance to Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) as part of H.R.7608 – Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2021 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bipartisan amendment, cosponsored by Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Devin Nunes (R-CA), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Susie Lee (D-NV), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), John Garamendi (D-CA), Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Andy Levin (D-MI), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Jim Langevin (D-RI), Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Grace Napolitano (D-CA), Judy Chu (D-CA), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Dave Cicilline (D-RI), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Harley Rouda (D-CA), Juan Vargas (D-CA), Paul Tonko (D-NY), Max Rose (D-NY), Ted Deutch (D-FL), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Danny K. Davis (D-IL), and Dina Titus (D-NV), shifts $1.4 million to the USAID demining program in Nagorno Karabakh. It passed the House as part of an en bloc package of amendments by a vote of 223-194.

“We applaud Reps. Speier, Cox, Krishnamoorthi, Bilirakis and all the cosponsors of this important, bipartisan amendment that helps strengthen America’s role as a force for good in the world. We will continue working with our friends in Congress to ensure that this vital, life-saving aid for Nagorno Karabakh is included in the final report this year and so that it serves as a precedent for the future until all of the old mine fields are cleared.” stated ACA Washington D.C. Representative Taniel Koushakjian.

Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community. ACA also aims to strengthen U.S. – Armenia and U.S. – Artsakh ties, the development of programs promoting sustainable economic growth and good governance in Armenia, while promoting the values and responsibilities of global citizenship.