VAKIFLI, MUSA DAGH — Turkey’s first Armenian museum has been established in Vakifli, only Armenian village in Musa Dagh.

“We could not make the opening because of the coronavirus outbreak. As we have now entered the normalization phase, we are now opening the museum to visitors. We will make our official opening in the coming days,” said Cem Capar, the chairman of Vakifli Village Armenian Orthodox Church Foundation.

Stating that they have been working for the establishment of the Musa Dagh Museum for a long time, Capar said, “This museum has traces not only from the Armenian culture but also from the culture of all the peoples living in Anatolia.”

Vakifli village, which is a natural continuation of the Hidirbey Valley on the foothills of Musa Dagh, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and located 30 kilometers from the Yayladagi-Syria border, is known for being the only village of the dwindling community in the country and still maintains Armenian life and culture.

Local clothes, historical items and jewelry are exhibited in the Museum.