LOS ANGELES – The Armenian Council of America issued a statement on the nationwide protests against racism and police misconduct. The statement is as follows”

The murder of George Floyd by four police officers in Minneapolis has unleashed a massive protest movement across the country. These protests are releasing years of pent-up frustration with racism and inequality.

As Armenian-Americans, we condemn racism in all its manifestations. We know that racism unopposed, leads to crimes against humanity. Our ancestors, who survived unhindered authoritarian rule, fused with racism resulting in the Armenian Genocide, prove that authority should always be checked and regulated by the people and that racism should be fought and stamped out at all costs.

Many have said that we need to have a conversation about racism. The Armenian Council of America believes that a conversation about racism alone is not enough. What is needed is bold action by local, State, and Federal governments to deal with the plague of institutional racism that has wormed its way into our nation.

That is why we as Armenian-Americans, cannot stand by silently, while our friends in the African-American community are continually targeted, harassed and persecuted by the forces of racism. The Armenian Council of America stands by the message of the Black Lives Matter movement and asks that protests continue in a peaceful manner to ensure that this vital message is received and acted upon. We also call for all members of the community to have their voices heard within the democratic process. Please contact your elected officials at all levels of government and be sure to vote in the upcoming elections.

The Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community, and to champion the causes and concerns of the Armenian-American community within local, state, and federal governments.