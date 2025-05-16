TIRANA — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke on the sidelines of a European Political Community summit held in Albania’s capital Tirana on Friday.

A short video of the conversation released by Pashinyan’s office showed the two men talking one-on-one in a conference hall lobby before being joined by their foreign ministers and aides. The office said they discussed an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty essentially finalized by the two sides in March.

“The parties discussed the current situation and emphasized the importance of continuing the process towards its signing,” it added in a statement.

Aliyev’s office and news agencies controlled by it did not