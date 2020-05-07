Author
According to the Artsakh’s Ministry of Health, yesturday, four citizens were tested for COVID-19, two were confirmed to be positive for the virus.
The two infected individuals are members of a family living in Nor Verinshen community of the Shahumyan region. At the moment, authorities are investigating the scope of those who came into contact with the individuals.
To date, Artsakh hase registered 10 positive COVID-19 cases, 6 of which have already recovered.

