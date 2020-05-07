LOS ANGELES – With 51 new deaths in the past 24 hours, and a total of 1,418 deaths and 29,427 positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Los Angeles County, the LA County Department of Public Health – Environmental Health Specialist Nona Oganisyan, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected along with updated statistical data.

The City of Los Angeles, is providing free COVID-19 testing to all Los Angeles City residents, whether or not you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Priority for the same or next day testing will still be given to people with symptoms, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Testing is also prioritized for certain critical front-line workers who interact with the public while working. All Los Angeles County residents can find out if they are eligible for a test and schedule an appointment at a drive-up mobile testing site, by visiting https://covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, the city of Glendale continues as one of the highest affected with 687 positive COVID-19 cases, and 42 deaths to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (288 cases), East Hollywood (156 cases), Hollywood (206 cases), Little Armenia (151 cases), Montebello (175 cases), North Hollywood (460 cases), Northridge (206 cases), Pasadena (501 cases), Sunland (108 cases), and Tujunga (86 cases).

For a complete up to date list of COVID-19 posit cases by cities and institutions, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

As recovery planning continues, Public Health is issuing a five-stage roadmap to recovery roadmap to recovery that describes a phased approach to relaxing select directives of the Safer at Home Order and a reopening process for certain business sectors. LA County is currently in stage one of the Safer at Home recovery stage. However, the County anticipates beginning stage two as soon as Friday, May 8 by allowing florists and some retailers to offer curbside pickup. Car dealerships, golf courses and trails can also open with appropriate safeguards in place. Physical distancing and infection control protocols must be adhered to and cloth facing coverings must be worn. Later next week additional restrictions will be lifted to include many retailers, manufacturers, and other recreational facilities. The next three stages include the potential opening in phases of higher-risk businesses like movie theaters, schools, colleges and universities, followed by conventions and spectator events, to finally normal operations. Each sector will have safe reopening protocols that must be adhered to.

An interactive dashboard is available that provides an overview on COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths along with maps and graphs showing testing, cases and death data by community poverty level, age, sex and race/ethnicity. To view Public Health’s COVID-19 Surveillance Dashboard, visit:

http://dashboard.publichealth.lacounty.gov/covid19_surveillance_dashboard/ .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded their list of symptoms that people are experiencing when they are positive for COVID-19, these are; having a cough, shortness of breath, having a fever, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, having a sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell. Be on the lookout for these symptoms and call your provider if you are experiencing even mild illness. If you need a provider, call 211.

Given the current economic crises as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling 211 can also connect older adults and people with differing abilities to delivery of meals and critical goods.