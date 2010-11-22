Armenia’s Vladimir Arzumanyan Wins Junior Eurovision Song Contest

MINSK — Armenia won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday as a new generation continued eastern Europe’s domination of the continent’s most popular song competition.

Vladimir Arzumanyan, a 12-year-old born in Stepanakert, Karabakh, won the show with his song “Mama,” beating Russia into second place by one point. Serbia was third, followed by Georgia and host country Belarus.

After the Contest, Arzumanyan was very happy about his victory, the first one for Armenia. For the delegation from Armenia in Minsk the victory came as a huge surprise. It was not until the results of the last tele-voting from Macedonia were announced that Armenia managed to get past Russia by merely a point to win the annual contest held for the eighth time.

The winner of the biggest pop music contest for young singers said he didn’t think of himself as a star. “Stars are only in the sky, I’m only human,” Vladimir told the press.

“He’s from a small village, so that’s especially a big win for us,” his mother added.

