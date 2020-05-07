Dear fellow Armenians,

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on our brothers and sisters in Armenia and Artsakh.

If you are able to transfer $100.00 (USD) to family or friends in Armenia, in order for them to store food in their homes, I encourage you to do so. and If you are able to transfer an additional $50.00 (USD) to family or friends, who, in turn, can forward such funds to neighbors in need, please do so. Thousands of people in Armenia have nobody to help them, and are living in dire conditions. Your financial assistance would especially allow Armenians in need to purchase and store non-perishable food items.

If you are able to help with a larger donation, all the better. Such a relatively small gesture on our part will help save lives in Armenia and Artsakh.

If we undertake such decisive action, we will be blessed as a nation.

Time is of the essence.

Relatively little financial sacrifices on our part can surely help save the lives of our brothers and sisters from this deadly global epidemic.

Let’s do this together! Let the Armenian Steward begin his work.

Rachel Melikian

rmelikian@hotmail.com