DENVER- In the wake of recent protests against law enforcement for the unjust death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota, a khachkar prominently displayed at the Colorado State Capitol building, was defaced and vandalized with graffiti on Friday amid mass protests.

In a statement by the Armenians of Colorado Board of Directors, the Board thanked the community and urged them not to attempt to repair the khachkar due to its delicate material and also that it is located on state property.

The statement continued by informing the public that a khachkar craftsman has been contacted and is in the process to be repaired in the months ahead. The culprits of the crime have not yet been identified.

The khachkar was unveiled during the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24, 2015 as a tribute to victims of all crimes against humanity.

For more information, or to make a donation email armeniansofcolorado1@gmail.com

