Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden during their meeting in Moscow March 10, 2011. Biden is on the second day of an official visit, meeting top officials in the Russian capital. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin (RUSSIA – Tags: POLITICS)
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict when they meet June 16 in Geneva, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The leaders will meet for the first time since Biden became president as the bilateral relationship stands at the lowest point in years.

According to Ushakov, nuclear stability, climate change, cybersecurity and the fate of U.S. and Russian nationals who are in prison in each other’s countries would be on the agenda.

He said the presidents will also discuss the Middle East, Syria, Libya, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, the settlement in Afghanistan, the Korean Peninsula and the Nagorno-Karabakh, and, obviously, Ukraine.

“I’m not sure that any agreements will be reached. I look at this meeting with practical optimism,” Ushakov told reporters in comments cleared for publication on Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Honored at AGBU London Gala to Benefit TUMOXAGBU Centers

LONDON — While matches with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, a midfielder at Arsenal F.C.,…

ՍԴՀԿ-ՌԱԿ ԽՈՐՀՐԴԱԿՑԱԿԱՆ ՀԱՆԴԻՊՈՒՄ

Փետրուար 9, 2011, Չորեքշաբթի ՌԱԿ Պէշկէօթիւրեան կեդրոնին մէջ (Ալթատինա, Քալիֆորնիա) խորհրդակցական հանդիպում…

Professor Richard Hovannisian to be Honored at UCLA

UCLA–On Monday, April 18, the UCLA Alumni Association and Alumni Scholars Club…

Sarkisian Confronted By Parents of Dead Soldiers

YEREVAN — President Serzh Sarkisian promised “special attention” to criminal investigations into…