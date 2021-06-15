MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict when they meet June 16 in Geneva, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters, Russian news agency TASS reported.

The leaders will meet for the first time since Biden became president as the bilateral relationship stands at the lowest point in years.

According to Ushakov, nuclear stability, climate change, cybersecurity and the fate of U.S. and Russian nationals who are in prison in each other’s countries would be on the agenda.

He said the presidents will also discuss the Middle East, Syria, Libya, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program, the settlement in Afghanistan, the Korean Peninsula and the Nagorno-Karabakh, and, obviously, Ukraine.

“I’m not sure that any agreements will be reached. I look at this meeting with practical optimism,” Ushakov told reporters in comments cleared for publication on Tuesday.