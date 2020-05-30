STEPANAKERT — If the President of Azerbaijan has chosen to resolve the Karabakh issue by force, “we are ready,” the newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on live Facebook.post.

“If you have chosen the way to solve the issue through force, we are ready. We are ready, and I want to assure you that the results will be clear to us. What we had in 1994, we will have today. Never dare to speak to us in the language of force. “You have the opportunity to correct your ‘historical inaccuracies,’ but it will be devastating for Azerbaijan.

We are ready for a reasonable solution to the issue through negotiations. The statements you have made that it is only the phased version, of course, it can be solved in phases, but only in one option: first of all, recognition of the right Artsakh to self-determination; secondly, acceptance of our security guarantees, after which only negotiations. There will be no other option,” the Artsakh President said.