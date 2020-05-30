Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

STEPANAKERT — If the President of Azerbaijan has chosen to resolve the Karabakh issue by force, “we are ready,” the newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan said on live Facebook.post.

“If you have chosen the way to solve the issue through force, we are ready. We are ready, and I want to assure you that the results will be clear to us. What we had in 1994, we will have today. Never dare to speak to us in the language of force. “You have the opportunity to correct your ‘historical inaccuracies,’ but it will be devastating for Azerbaijan.

We are ready for a reasonable solution to the issue through negotiations. The statements you have made that it is only the phased version, of course, it can be solved in phases, but only in one option: first of all, recognition of the right Artsakh to self-determination; secondly, acceptance of our security guarantees, after which only negotiations. There will be no other option,” the Artsakh President said.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

“Our Light, Our Hope” A Musical Program for Commemoration and Renewal

GLENDALE — “Our Light, Our Hope” was the theme of a special…

Azerbaijani Official Destroys Colombian Flag Taking it for Armenian

BAKU — Azerbaijanis are still unable to differentiate between the national flags…

Vartan Gregorian Awarded Honorary Degree by the University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina welcomed Vartan Gregorian, president of…

Twenty-nine Percent of Senior Management Roles in Armenia Filled by Women

YEREVAN (ARKA) — Ahead of the International Women’s Day, new research from…