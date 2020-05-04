Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 121, for a total of 2,507.

According to the report, as of May 4, the number of patients who had recovered from the virus now stands at 1,077, and those who have passed away due to the virus has increasing by 4 resulting in a total number of deaths to 39.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 1,393.

In total, 24,942 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.