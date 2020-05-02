Author
YEREVAN — Armenia has confirmed 125 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 2,273 in the country on Saturday, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health reports.

33 patients have recovered in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1010. The total number of fatalities stands at 33.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has provided new updates about the health condition of the patients infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia. As Torosyan said in a Facebook post, 454 patients are suffering from pneumonia, 63 of them are in severe condition, 28 – in critical condition, while five patients are put on ventilators.

In total, 1,227 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. As many as 23,142 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

