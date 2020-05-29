Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representative TJ Cox (D-21) issued a statement urging the House of Representatives to increase aid to Armenia and is advocating for demining to resume in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) as Congress begins to work on its annual appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2021.

“I am proud to support an appropriations package that makes progress on a policy priority of the vibrant Armenian American community in the Central Valley,” said Rep. Cox. “As a proud member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, I know firsthand how important these federal resources are to the safety and prosperity of Nagorno Karabakh.”

The statement reiterated Rep. Cox’s commitment to advocating for the Armenian communities of California’s Central Valley whose voices have often been ignored in the legislative process.

“We commend Rep. Cox for taking a this initiative in Congress, fighting for the prosperity of Armenia and Artsakh and ensuring that the much needed aid is not cut and demining is still a high priority issue,” said Sevak Khatchadorian, Chairman of the Armenian Council of America (ACA).

“Issues important to the Armenian American community in my district are a priority of mine, and I will continue to support the efforts to invest in peace, while creating a positive relationship between the US, Armenia, and Artsakh,” added Rep. Cox.

The Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community, and to champion the causes and concerns of the Armenian-American community within local, state, and federal governments.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Archbishop Aghan Baliozian, Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of Australia and New Zealand. Passes Away

SYDNEY — Archbishop Aghan Baliozian, the Primate of the Diocese of Australia…

Israel’s Parliament Must Recognize Armenian Genocide – Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein

JERUSALEM (Armenpress) — The Armenian delegation led by Chairman of the Parliamentary…

Panel on “Armenian Women: Leadership, Empowerment, and Human Rights” at Tufts University

BELMONT — A panel discussion on “Armenian Women: Leadership, Empowerment, and Human…

Who Will Alleviate the Pain Caused by the COVID-19?

Dear fellow Armenians, The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on…