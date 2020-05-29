WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representative TJ Cox (D-21) issued a statement urging the House of Representatives to increase aid to Armenia and is advocating for demining to resume in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) as Congress begins to work on its annual appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2021.

“I am proud to support an appropriations package that makes progress on a policy priority of the vibrant Armenian American community in the Central Valley,” said Rep. Cox. “As a proud member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, I know firsthand how important these federal resources are to the safety and prosperity of Nagorno Karabakh.”

The statement reiterated Rep. Cox’s commitment to advocating for the Armenian communities of California’s Central Valley whose voices have often been ignored in the legislative process.

“We commend Rep. Cox for taking a this initiative in Congress, fighting for the prosperity of Armenia and Artsakh and ensuring that the much needed aid is not cut and demining is still a high priority issue,” said Sevak Khatchadorian, Chairman of the Armenian Council of America (ACA).

“Issues important to the Armenian American community in my district are a priority of mine, and I will continue to support the efforts to invest in peace, while creating a positive relationship between the US, Armenia, and Artsakh,” added Rep. Cox.

The Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community, and to champion the causes and concerns of the Armenian-American community within local, state, and federal governments.