YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia totals to 7,113.

According to statistics posted on the Ministry’s official website, as of May 25, the total number of deaths in Armenia increased to 87, with total number of recoveries at 3,145.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 3,842.

According to official data, 39 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 51,594 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

