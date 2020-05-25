Saro Mardiryan, President of the Diocesan Assembly of the Armenian Apostolic Church in France, and Chairman of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party France was elected on Sunday May 24 as Deputy Mayor of Alfortville.

Mardiryan, received an overwhelming majority of the votes cast for the Alfortville City Council in the March 15 elections. He was on the “Alfortville, notre bien commun” slate made up of 45 individuals from various political parties led by Luc Carvounas.

“I am happy, proud and honored to have been elected deputy mayor of Alfortville this morning on the beautiful team of our new mayor Luc Carvounas whom I thank for his openness and his confidence. A big thank you and congratulations to Michel Gerchinovitz, our outgoing mayor, to whom I wish a well deserved retirement,” stated Mardiryan.

“41 years ago, Alfortville welcomed my family and allowed me to become who I am today. It is my turn to return everything that Alfortville has brought me, with commitment, self-sacrifice and humility to the service of the Alfortvillaises and the Alfortvillais,” continued Mardiryan. “I thank my parents who left Turkey to offer me a worthy future in a country that would respect our Armenian identity and my fellow members of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party for all the support they have given me. Lastly, I thank my wife, Flora Hakobyan, who has been supportive of my endeavors and has endured my many absences from home while I volunteer for our community and the Armenian cause. Hoping she will continue to be as patient in the next 6 years.”

“Finally, I’d like to express my pride in wearing the tricolor scarf of France, like many Armenian people, we have adopted the French values, history and culture which co-exists with our Armenian identity. As was the case with our beloved Charles Aznavour; 100 % French, 100 % Armenian.”