YEREVAN — Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia increased by 335 new cases in the past 24 hours, for a total of 5,606.

According to statistics posted on the Center’s official website, as of May 21, the number of patients who recovered has increased by 162 and now stands at 2,581.

Three more COVID-19 patients died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 70 in Armenia.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 2,928.

According to official data, 27 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died for other reasons.

In total, 45,822 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

