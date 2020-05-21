SHUSHI — Arayik Harutyunyan took the Oath of Office of President of the Republic of Artsakh at a special session of the Artsakh Parliament.

The inauguration ceremony held on May 21 in the city of Shushi was attended by Armenian government delegation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The state flag of the Republic of Artsakh, the Constitution and a 17th century Bible were brought to the hall of Shushi’s culture and youth center for the President’s oath taking ceremony.

“By assuming office of President of Artsakh, I swear to unconditionally fulfill the requirements of the Constitution, to respect human rights and freedoms, ensure the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and security of the Republic, for the glory of the Republic of Artsakh and for the welfare of the people of Artsakh”, Arayik Harutyunyan said.

The ceremony is attended by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan, 3rd President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, 2nd President of Artsakh Arkady Ghukasyan, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, lawmakers, members of government, and Defense Army’s top commanding staff.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan delivered his blessings during the special session.

Arayik Harutyunyan was elected President of Artsakh in the second round of the presidential election held on April 14.