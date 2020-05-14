YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 142, for a total of 3,860.

According to the report, as of May 14, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 1,572.

Another COVID-19 patient died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 49 in Armenia.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 2,218.

According to Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, during the epidemic, the total number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who died for other reasons is 21.

In total, 36,016 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.