Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 142, for a total of 3,860.

According to the report, as of May 14, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 1,572.

Another COVID-19 patient died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 49 in Armenia.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 2,218.

According to Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, during the epidemic, the total number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who died for other reasons is 21.

In total, 36,016 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Turkish Authorities Ban Agos Newspaper from Prisons

ISTANBUL — Inmates in Turkey’s prisons, including recently arrested journalists Ahmet Sik…

Karabakh Conflict: Report of Chatham House on April War

LONDON (Panorama.am) — British analytical center, Chatham House published a report on…

Iran and Armenia to Boost Gas-for-Electricity Trade

TEHRAN- Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh and Armenian Energy and Natural…

US Congress Members Visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

YEREVAN — Members of the US Congressional delegation visited the Tsitsernakaberd memorial…