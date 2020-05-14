Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Radio Azatutyun reports that a fire destroyed the digital archives of Armenia’s National Library. Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Narine Khachaturian informed the media outlet on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

“Unfortunately, the digital archive has burned down. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the server’s fire. Fortunately, the loss is purely material in nature, ”the deputy minister said.

According to Khachaturian, in addition to the originals of the digital archive, the National Library also has copies of the digital archive, but readers will not be able to use them for some time.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Purchases Weapon Locating Radars from India

India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)…

Arthur Sargsian’s Last Letter: Accuses Judge and Special Investigative Service Representative of his Death

YEREVAN (Arminfo.am) — “Food Bringer” Arthur Sargsian, who died on March 16,…

CSTO Rapid Deployment Forces ‘Ready To Repel Aggression’

YEREVAN — The secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)…

PM Pashinyan Unveils Economic Aid Package Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in Armenia

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has promised that his…