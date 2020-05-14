Radio Azatutyun reports that a fire destroyed the digital archives of Armenia’s National Library. Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Narine Khachaturian informed the media outlet on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

“Unfortunately, the digital archive has burned down. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the server’s fire. Fortunately, the loss is purely material in nature, ”the deputy minister said.

According to Khachaturian, in addition to the originals of the digital archive, the National Library also has copies of the digital archive, but readers will not be able to use them for some time.