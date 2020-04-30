Author
Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 134, for a total of 2,066.

According to the report, as of April 30, the number of patients who had recovered from the virus now stands at 929.

Over the past day two more patients diagnosed with COVID-19 died, for a total of 32 deaths in Armenia. The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 1,103.

In total, 21,125 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

