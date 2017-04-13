“Crows Of The Desert…” Screening April 23 at Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and the LA Harbor International Film Festival (LAHIFF) to present a free reprise screening of the acclaimed feature documentary film “Crows of the Desert – a Hero’s Journey Through the Armenian Genocide” on Sunday, April 23 at 4 pm at Warner Grand Theater, 478 W. 6th St. in historic downtown San Pedro.

April has been declared “Armenian History Month” by the LA County Board of Supervisors and LAHIFF is participating in honoring those of Armenian heritage, their fortitude, culture and contribution to Los Angeles County and beyond; and in partnership with Supervisor Hahn offer another opportunity to view the compelling film.

Uncovering extraordinary, rare archival footage and photographs, inspired by Crows Of The Desert the memoirs of the heroic Levon Yotnakhparian by Levon Parian (Levon’s grandson and namesake) Emmy Award winning film director/writer/producer Marta Houske spent nearly four years creating this award winning documentary film. The terror and bravery in this astonishing true story tells of Levon’s heroic efforts during the Armenian Genocide that began April 24, 1915, and extended through and after WW I; and includes international figures such as T.E. Lawrence (“Lawrence of Arabia”). Over three million Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians, were slain. A compelling and cautionary revelation not to be missed by people of conscience and compassion.