Top Posts
Home Armenian “Crows Of The Desert…” Screening April 23 at Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro
ArmenianArts & CultureNews

“Crows Of The Desert…” Screening April 23 at Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro

April 13, 2017

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and the LA Harbor International Film Festival (LAHIFF) to present a free reprise screening of the acclaimed feature documentary film “Crows of the Desert – a Hero’s Journey Through the Armenian Genocide” on Sunday, April 23 at 4 pm at Warner Grand Theater, 478 W. 6th St. in historic downtown San Pedro.

April has been declared “Armenian History Month” by the LA County Board of Supervisors and LAHIFF is participating in honoring those of Armenian heritage, their fortitude, culture and contribution to Los Angeles County and beyond; and in partnership with Supervisor Hahn offer another opportunity to view the compelling film.

Uncovering extraordinary, rare archival footage and photographs, inspired by Crows Of The Desert the memoirs of the heroic Levon Yotnakhparian by Levon Parian (Levon’s grandson and namesake) Emmy Award winning film director/writer/producer Marta Houske spent nearly four years creating this award winning documentary film. The terror and bravery in this astonishing true story tells of Levon’s heroic efforts during the Armenian Genocide that began April 24, 1915, and extended through and after WW I; and includes international figures such as T.E. Lawrence (“Lawrence of Arabia”). Over three million Armenians, Greeks and Assyrians, were slain. A compelling and cautionary revelation not to be missed by people of conscience and compassion.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Lavrov Slams Turkish Reaction to Germany’s Armenian Genocide Recognition

June 6, 2016

Chicago Fire Acquire Armenian International David Arshakyan

August 4, 2016

Armenia’s Exports of Polished Diamonds in the First Half of 2016 More than Doubled

September 9, 2016

Armenia Beats Andorra 4-0 in Euro Qualifying

October 12, 2010

OSCE Mediators Visiting the Region Amid More Deadly Fighting

March 6, 2012

PACE Suspends Committee Meetings in Azerbaijan for Preventing Free Movement of Assembly Officials

May 23, 2014

Azerbaijan Protests Karabakh’s participation in ConIFA World Cup

February 7, 2014

Taiwan Protests Over Armenia Deportations to China

September 7, 2016

Baseball Legend Babe Ruth Supports Armenian Orphans

August 31, 2016

Vic Darchinyan KOs Juan Jimenez in Ninth Round

February 9, 2015

Leave a Reply























 