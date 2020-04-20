The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, which has spread worldwide, has made life even harder for the residents of war-torn Syria. While the Syrian authorities have taken various preventative measures to halt the spread of the virus, Armenian organizations have engaged in assisting, serving, and protecting the community’s sick and elderly compatriots.

For their part, the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party’s Northern Syria and Southern Syrian Executive Committees respectively, organized their chapters and with volunteers from the Armenian Athletic Association (Homenmen), Nor Serount Cultural Association, and Dkhrouni Student and Youth Movement have been distributing food, water and cleaning materials to Armenian and non-Armenian households throughout Syria’s major cities.

The humanitarian effort has been financed by the party chapters, through philanthropic donations, and material support from Armenian and non-Armenian businesses. Both S.D. Hunchakian Executive Committees plan on continuing the efforts for the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis.