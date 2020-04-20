Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, which has spread worldwide, has made life even harder for the residents of war-torn Syria. While the Syrian authorities have taken various preventative measures to halt the spread of the virus, Armenian organizations have engaged in assisting, serving, and protecting the community’s sick and elderly compatriots.
For their part, the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party’s Northern Syria and Southern Syrian Executive Committees respectively, organized their chapters and with volunteers from the Armenian Athletic Association (Homenmen), Nor Serount Cultural Association, and Dkhrouni Student and Youth Movement have been distributing food, water and cleaning materials to Armenian and non-Armenian households throughout Syria’s major cities.

The humanitarian effort has been financed by the party chapters, through philanthropic donations, and material support from Armenian and non-Armenian businesses. Both S.D. Hunchakian Executive Committees plan on continuing the efforts for the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Presentation on “Armenian Summer Study Program 2017: Reflections” at Fresno State

FRESNO — Profs. Barlow Der Mugrdechian and Hagop Ohanessian and student participants…

ACA Responds to Washington Times Article: Promoting Democracy in a “Fake News” Era

L. Todd Wood, the author of an unjustified article in Washington Times,…

Jewish Reflections on Our Genocide

The Thirty-Year Genocide, Turkey’s Destruction of its Christian Minorities 1894-1924 By Benny…

Russia Presidential Office Forwards Treaty of Moscow Letter to MFA

MOSCOW (News.am) — The letter of petition by the Coordinating Council of…