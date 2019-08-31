Recently it was announced that a group of community organizations are forming a new structure under the name of “Pan-Armenian Council of Western America.” Many have noticed that among the organizations, the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party is absent. Since the announcement of the new “Council” we have received inquiries, from various corners, expressing concern as to why the S.D.H.P. has decided to not take part. Armenians have always been enthusiastic about the concept of unity, and these concerns are natural and understandable.

During the past few years, the Los Angeles-based Armenian community has witness the formation of many “united bodies” bringing together almost all of the new “Council’s” member organizations, either by their direct participation or through the political parties they are affiliated with. There is a joint body to mark the anniversaries of the Armenian Genocide. These same organizations are sitting at one table to implement the project for the construction of the Armenian American Museum. The same applies to Armenia Fund. Alongside these united committees, there is the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia, which brings together all our community organizations on different occasions or to organize special events. As an example, extensive meetings are currently being held to plan and organize the upcoming historic visit of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Los Angeles.

The S.D.H.P. representatives attended the initial meeting of this newly formed body, and concluded that the reasons given for the formation of this newly structured permanent body unconvincing. Similarly, the scope, purpose and mission of this new body are not clear. On the contrary, we realized that there was a pre-determined plan and desire to take over the leadership of the whole community.

As a political party, with a 132-year history, the S.D.H.P. cannot relinquish its autonomy to any other organization or individual, whether they be a church or a political party. We do not consider the emergence of such a “Council” expedient, nor helpful. On the contrary, we think that it may adversely affect the Armenian community of Los Angeles where many other organizations and individual initiatives operate and contribute, each in their own way, to the community as whole.

As in the past, the S.D.H.P. is ready to cooperate with all our community organizations for the benefit of Armenia and Artsakh, and for the achievement of our highest national goals. However, we think that the creation of this new permanent structure is unpromising and untimely.

