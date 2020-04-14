Washington, D.C.- The US State Department announced today, that they are arranging evacuation flights for US citizens in Armenia on April 17 from Zvartnots International Airport to Doha, Qatar.

The $988 USD, one way flight will depart Yerevan at 3 pm with 2 stops in Erbil and Dubai before landing in Doha at around 10:50 pm local time. Passengers will not deplane in Erbil or Dubai and entry to Qatar for foreign nationals is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interested US citizens are required to complete and email a Flight Manifest Information form to YerevanEvac@state.gov and sign a printed DS-5528 Promissory Note prior to boarding. Additionally, the Embassy will provide passengers with the DS-5528 forms at the airport.

The deadline to apply for financial assistance for the cost of the flight is April 14 COB. Please include “Financial Assistance for Repatriation Flight” in the subject line of the email. Confirmed passengers will receive an email from the Embassy.

For more detailed information, please visit: https://am.usembassy.gov/chartered-flight/