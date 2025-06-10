YEREVAN – Yerevan welcomed the most anticipated event of early June — the Yerevan Wine Days festival, celebrating the unique and millennia-old traditions of Armenian winemaking.

As part of the festival, Saryan, Tumanyan, and Moskovyan streets in central Yerevan were transformed into a lively celebration, filled with the aromas of Armenian wine and vibrant cultural displays, welcoming tens of thousands of locals and tourists through June 8.

The primary goal of the festival is to showcase the craftsmanship of Armenian winemakers to the world, promote the export of local products, and boost Armenia’s profile as a tourist destination.

This year, the festival featured 281 varieties of wine. Among them were more than 113 red wines, over 90 white wines, 30 rosé wines, 18 sparkling wines, and 38 fruit wines — all presented at the festival’s various tasting pavilions.