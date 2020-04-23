Dedicated to the Centennial of Self-Defense Battles of Marash, Hadjin and Aintab

YEREVAN — 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of Marash, Hadjin and Aintab self-defense battles and the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute together with the Catholicosate of Cilicia have planned an international conference and a temporary exhibition to be held on April 16-17. However, due to the current situation with the pandemic, the conference was postponed while the exhibition will be presented to the public in an online format on the official website and the Facebook platform of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.

The temporary exhibition “Self-Defense in Cilicia during the Armenian Genocide” is bilingual (Armenian and English) and is composed of eleven panels. Various episodes of the history of the Armenian Genocide related to the Cilician Armenians are presented starting from their status, occupation and contribution in the Ottoman Empire before the Armenian Genocide till their deportation and massacres, international diplomacy and the emptying of Cilicia of Armenians. Special emphasis has been put on the self-defense battles fought by the Armenians of Cilicia, first against the genocidal policy of the Young Turk regime (self-defense of Fendejag, Musa Ler, Amanos in 1915), and then against the Kemalists (self-defense of Marash, Hadjin, Aintab in 1920). These self-defense battles were heroic battles fought for family, life, dignity and faith in extremely unequal conditions. The exhibition highlights the exceptional role of Armenian women in this struggle. In almost every place where the self-defense battles took place, women actively participated not only in preparatory and organizational works such as digging trenches, building barricades, but also in the actual fighting together with their husbands.

The statistical table presents the number of Armenians in Cilicia on the eve of the Armenian Genocide and as of April 1, 1921.

Unique exhibits from the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and the History Museum of the Cilician Armenians (Nor Hadjin) with their relevant stories will also be presented revealing human destinies, horrors and heroic episodes of the Armenian Genocide.