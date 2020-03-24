SAN MATEO (wapt.com) — With an extreme shortage of masks and hand sanitizer, health care workers around the U.S. are being exposed to the coronavirus as they race to treat a rising number of patients.

Knowing that hair and nail salons were closed under the state’s recently implemented restrictions, Lori Jabagchourian reached out to her friends who own such businesses to see if they could provide her with supplies she could give to a hospital in San Francisco.

In one weekend, Jabagchourian, from San Mateo, California, was able to secure 42,000 pairs of gloves, more than 1,300 surgical and N95 masks, 25 bottles of 16-ounce hand sanitizer, and 3 gallons of all-purpose antiseptic.

“The ultimate objective is to help these hospitals,” Jabagchourian said. “They are the ones serving us so now it’s time for us to serve them.”

She said she hopes that more people and businesses will join in and help.