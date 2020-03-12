WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressional lawmakers and the Armenian Council of America (ACA) sent letters to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs requesting assistance to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), reported the Armenian Council of America.

Spearheaded by the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Co-Chair Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), along with Co-Chair Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) and Vice-Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the Armenian Caucus letter highlights the requested funding goal to “strengthen the US-Armenia strategic partnership and bolster the incredible democratic gains Armenia has made since the nonviolent ‘Velvet Revolution’ in April 2018.”

The Armenian Caucus letter also requests $1.5 million in funding for demining and landmine risk education programs in Nagorno-Karabakh and $100 million for economic, governance, rule of law and security assistance to Armenia, as well as suspension of U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan, until its government ceases its attacks against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and agrees to the peaceful resolution of regional conflicts.

ACA’s letter to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs, also emphasizes the Armenian nation and people who “have risen to the challenge to take control of their destiny and have charted a new, more peaceful, more democratic, and more pluralistic path toward a stronger, Western-style democratic society…should be rewarded.”

“While Armenia and Artsakh continue in their path of progress, Azerbaijan responds to its failed elections, oil price plunge, bank panic and repression of domestic violence protests by ramping up anti-Armenian propaganda and violence towards its neighbors” stated ACA Board of Directors Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian. “ACA commends Chairwoman Lowey and Ranking Member Rogers for their steadfast support, while this and past Administrations have sought to reduce aid to Armenia and Artsakh.”

Joining Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Jackie Speier (D-CA), and Vice-Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) in cosigning the letter are: Representatives Karen Bass (D-CA), Don Beyer (D-VA), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Anthony Brindisi (D-NY), Cheri Bustos (D-IL), Salud Carbajal (D-CA), Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Judy Chu (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), Gil Cisneros (D-CA), Jim Costa (D-CA), TJ Cox (D-CA), Jason Crow (D-CO), Danny Davis (D-IL), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Ted Deutch (D-FL), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), John Garamendi (D-CA), Chuy Garcia (D-IL), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Josh Harder (D-CA), Jim Himes (D-CT), Steven Horsford (D-NV), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Hank Johnson (D-GA), Ro Khanna (D-CA), Steve King (R-IA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), James Langevin (D-RI), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Susie Lee (D-NV), Andy Levin (D-MI), John Lewis (D-GA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Daniel Lipinski (D-IL), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), James McGovern (D-MA), Seth Moulton (D-MA), Grace Napolitano (D-CA), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Devin Nunes (R-CA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Donald Payne (D-NJ), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Kathleen Rice (D-NY), Max Rose (D-NY), Harley Rouda (D-CA), Linda Sanchez (D-CA), John Sarbanes (D-MD), Janice Schakowsky (D-IL), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Albio Sires (D-NJ), Haley Stevens (D-MI), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Dina Titus (D-NV), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Lori Trahan (D-MA), David Trone (D-MD), and Ted Yoho (R-FL).

Armenian Council of America is committed to promote the civic and civil rights interests of the Armenian American community. ACA also aims to strengthen U.S. – Armenia and U.S. – Artsakh ties, the development of programs promoting sustainable economic growth and good governance in Armenia, while promoting the values and responsibilities of global citizenship.