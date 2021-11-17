YEREVAN — Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has presented the situation resulting from the military operations unleashed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia to international partners, during a meeting held at the Foreign Ministry with Ambassadors and Diplomats accredited in Armenia..

The Foreign Minister noted that these actions were preceded by aggressive rhetoric and threats of use of force against the territorial integrity of Armenia by the high leadership of Azerbaijan, as well as by the infiltration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia since May 12, 2021, in the direction of Syunik and Gegharkunik regions.

“In defiance of the UN Secretary General’s call for Global ceasefire, Azerbaijan unleashed military aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, seriously undermining the situation in the region. Moreover they tried to create a dangerous precedent of an attempt to resolve protracted conflicts in Europe through massive use of force and involvement of foreign terrorist fighters and mercenaries from the Middle East and North Africa. Breaking three agreements of ceasefire Azerbaijan finally agreed to stop the hostilities with the Trilateral statement of November 9”. Minster Mirzoyan stated.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that in response to Armenia’s efforts to de-escalate the situation and establish stability in the region, the Azerbaijani authorities launched another aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

He stressed the need for targeted response and consistent steps by international partners to restrain the blatant encroachments and provocative actions of Azerbaijan on the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia.

“Generic calls on both sides under the circumstances when Armenia makes credible steps towards peace, while Azerbaijan continues the escalation of the situation, may indicate indifference and lack of commitment from our international partners”. Mirzoyan emphasized.

“The situation in the region remains fragile. Security and realities cannot be built on the basis of massive human rights violations, thousands of lost human lives, casualties, displacements and disruption of the international peace process. The use of force against the people, who are aspiring to implement their basic rights, including the right for free and secure life and the right to self determination, does not resolve the conflict. And all the statements by official Baku that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not exist any more do not correspond to reality as the very root of the conflict is not addressed. We firmly believe that the conflict should find its political resolution under the auspices and within the mandate of OSCE Minsk group Co-Chairmanship.

I call all the partners that are interested in a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to express unconditional and full support to the peace process with the OSCE Minsk group Co-Chairmanship”. Foreign Minister Mirzoyan concluded