Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has presented the situation resulting from the military operations unleashed by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia to international partners, during a meeting held at the Foreign Ministry with Ambassadors and Diplomats accredited in Armenia..

The Foreign Minister noted that these actions were preceded by aggressive rhetoric and threats of use of force against the territorial integrity of Armenia by the high leadership of Azerbaijan, as well as by the infiltration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia since May 12, 2021, in the direction of Syunik and Gegharkunik regions.

“In defiance of the UN Secretary General’s call for Global ceasefire, Azerbaijan unleashed military aggression against the people of  Nagorno-Karabakh, seriously undermining the situation in the region.   Moreover they tried to create a dangerous precedent of an attempt to  resolve protracted conflicts in Europe through massive use of force  and involvement of foreign terrorist fighters and mercenaries from  the Middle East and North Africa. Breaking three agreements of  ceasefire Azerbaijan finally agreed to stop the hostilities with the  Trilateral statement of November 9”.  Minster Mirzoyan stated.

Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that in response to Armenia’s efforts to de-escalate the situation and establish stability in the region, the Azerbaijani authorities launched another aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

He stressed the need for targeted response and consistent steps by international partners to restrain the blatant encroachments and provocative actions of Azerbaijan on the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia.

“Generic calls on both sides under the circumstances when Armenia  makes credible steps towards peace, while Azerbaijan continues the  escalation of the situation, may indicate indifference and lack of  commitment from our international partners”. Mirzoyan emphasized.

“The situation in the region remains fragile. Security and  realities cannot be built on the basis of massive human rights  violations, thousands of lost human lives, casualties, displacements  and disruption of the international peace process. The use of force  against the people, who are aspiring to implement their basic rights,  including the right for free and secure life and the right to self  determination, does not resolve the conflict. And all the statements  by official Baku that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not exist any  more do not correspond to reality as the very root of the conflict is  not addressed. We firmly believe that the conflict should find its  political resolution under the auspices and within the mandate of  OSCE Minsk group Co-Chairmanship.

I call all the partners that are interested in a comprehensive  settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to express unconditional  and full support to the peace process with the OSCE Minsk group  Co-Chairmanship”. Foreign Minister Mirzoyan concluded

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

$3.4 Million Raised at AMAA “Centennial Kick-Off” Banquet

By Joyce Abdulian & Phyllis Hamo On Saturday, October 8 at the…

Raffi Hovannisian Appeals to the Constitutional Court to Annul Election Vote Results

YEREVAN — Opposition leader Raffi Hovannisian on Monday appealed to Armenia’s Constitutional…

Armenian Genocide Recognition Bill Submitted to UK Parliament

LONDON — Member of Parliament Tim Loughton today submitted a bill to…

Did the Supreme Court Really Reject the \”Armenian Thesis\”?

By Edvin Minassian (translated from the original article in Turkish Published by…