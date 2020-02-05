Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

At its meeting of January 30th, 2020, the Diocesan Council of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church Canadian Diocese deliberated the deplorable situation created by the uncanonical actions taken by representatives of the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia in Windsor, ON., by creating a new parish under its jurisdiction, whereas a duly established parish already exists within the Diocese of Canada, created some 27 years ago.

The Diocesan Council hereby profusely expresses its resentment and expects from the representatives of the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia to take the matter into serious consideration and to correct the uncanonical order.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Turkey Army Says it Seizes Power

ANKARA (Reuters) — Turkey’s military said on Friday it had seized power…

Armenian History Events at University of South Florida in Tampa

TAMPA, FL — Despite the success, fame, and occasional notoriety of Armenians…

Armenian Films Showcased at SR Socially Relevant Film Festival New York

NEW YORK, NY – Four timely Armenian films focusing on culturally rich…

Artsvik Premiers “Fly with me” Armenia\’s Song for Eurovision 2017

YEREVAN — Armenian representative to Eurovision-2017, Artsvik has released the official music…