At its meeting of January 30th, 2020, the Diocesan Council of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church Canadian Diocese deliberated the deplorable situation created by the uncanonical actions taken by representatives of the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia in Windsor, ON., by creating a new parish under its jurisdiction, whereas a duly established parish already exists within the Diocese of Canada, created some 27 years ago.

The Diocesan Council hereby profusely expresses its resentment and expects from the representatives of the Armenian Catholicosate of Cilicia to take the matter into serious consideration and to correct the uncanonical order.