YEREVAN — A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund (HAAF) and “Health for Armenia” foundation to support the implementation of the healthcare programs drafted and conducted by the foundation and to to raise funds for the implementation of the project through the HAAF’s crowdfunding website.

The crowdfunding platform was specifically created to support this project, as the collected funds will be directed to its implementation.

“Health for Armenia” will ensure that the doctors and nurses have a continuous presence in remote optimize all of Armenia’s health care system (e.g. empowering and enhancing the scope of practice of nurses). In partnership with the Ministry of Health, “Health for Armenia” will be scaled to cover all areas of Armenia with lack of basic health providers.

To note, “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund has implemented numerous healthcare projects. There are 75 medical centers constructed or renovated by the HAAF. Since 2015 “Hayastan” All Armenian fund and Armenia Fund US have been partnering with the “Adventist Health Glendale” medical team to organize their visit to Armenia aimed at improving the local healthcare sector. During these villages and towns, allowing them to develop relationships with the local community and creating a sustainable model of high quality healthcare throughout Armenia. Through this program, the Diaspora will have the opportunity to engage in the strengthening of rural medicine in Armenia, while remote areas of Armenia will be fertile grounds for innovative ideas that will transform and years, thousands of consultations and surgeries have been performed and modern medical equipment and medicine have been provided to the hospitals of Armenia and Artsakh