Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

FRESNO – The Genocide Education Project, in partnership with Fresno Unified School District, the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee, Fresno, and Fresno educator and Holocaust education specialist, Hillary Levine, provided a day-long workshop for Fresno’s middle and high school social studies teachers.

Fresno Unified’s Superintendent, Bob Nelson and Stephen Ruiz, History/Social Sciences Manager welcomed teachers and emphasized the district’s commitment to provide professional development that helps teachers and students better understand Fresno’s diverse communities and the histories that brought them.

GenEd’s Education Director, Sara Cohan, presented foundational education about the definition and stages of genocide, Armenian civilization and history, including the Armenian Genocide, the geopolitical, economic, and social context in which it was perpetrated, its role as the prototype for modern-era genocide, its consequences and the ongoing Turkish denial.

Aligned with California’s History-Social Science educational framework and Fresno’s Instructional Practice Guide protocols, the workshop introduced print, video, and web-based approaches to teaching about genocide, with particular focus on the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust, two seminal cases through which important parallels and universal lessons are learned.

Hillary Levine educator and Holocaust specialist, introduced a variety of resources for teaching about the Holocaust, including oral histories of survivors and the educational project called “Violins of Hope,” a collection of violins, violas, and cellos rescued from the Holocaust and restored.
Levine and Cohan also led an interactive session during which teachers prepared presentations utilizing the Ten Stages of Genocide.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Dink Lawyers Demand Probe of Turkish Secret Service

ISTANBUL — Lawyers for the family of Hrant Dink have demanded that…

Turkish Denialism is Security Threat for Armenia – FM Mnatsakanyan

BATUMI — Turkey refuses to establish diplomatic relations with Armenia and continues…

New Issue of Journal of the Society for Armenian Studies

FRESNO — The latest issue of the Journal of the Society for…

Armenian American Museum to Honor Glendale City Council at Inaugural Gala

GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California will…