Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree on scheduling the referendum on Constitutional amendments for April 5.

The decree is based on February 6th decision of the National Assembly to put the draft amendments to the Constitution on a referendum and complies with Article 12.1 of the Law on Referendum.

The decree comes into force the day after its publication.

PM Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page welcoming the President’s signing.

”We will say ”yes” to the revolution, to freedom and to bright future on April 5, and will slam the door in the face of corruption”, he wrote.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Commemorates Sixth Anniversary of March 1 Victims

YEREVAN — Thousands of people gathered in central Yerevan on March 1…

Syrian Catholic Bishop Murdered During 1915 Genocide is Beatified

BEIRUT — Bishop Michael Melki, a Syrian Catholic cleric martyred during the…

Mkhitaryan Scores \’Phenomenal\’ Scorpion Kick Goal as United Beats Sunderland

MANCHESTER — Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored an acrobatic back flick to wrap up…

Code-Teaching App Developed in Armenia Wins Grand Prize in Facebook Contest

SAN FRANCISCO — A code-teaching application developed in Armenia has been named…