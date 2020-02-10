YEREVAN — The President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree on scheduling the referendum on Constitutional amendments for April 5.

The decree is based on February 6th decision of the National Assembly to put the draft amendments to the Constitution on a referendum and complies with Article 12.1 of the Law on Referendum.

The decree comes into force the day after its publication.

PM Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page welcoming the President’s signing.

”We will say ”yes” to the revolution, to freedom and to bright future on April 5, and will slam the door in the face of corruption”, he wrote.