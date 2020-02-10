YEREVAN (Arka) — Armenia’s Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply of Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding in Yerevan today.

Speaking after the signing ceremony Armenian Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan said Armenia has adopted the “open door policy” having removed obstacles for foreign investors.

He said Armenia’s membership in the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) has opened up new opportunities for foreign investors as well, as Armenia offers them a simplified manner to enter EEU’s 180 millionth market from the territory of Armenia. ‘We have introduced an effective system to promote investment in areas with export potential,” he said.

The minister noted that the Jordanian partners arrived in Armenia at the right time, since the government intends to provide all possible assistance to foreign investors in the implementation of their creative and production potential. Khachatryan invited Jordanian businessmen to invest in Armenia.

“I hope that the representatives of the private sectors of our countries will reach mutually beneficial agreements. Be sure, the Armenian government will firmly support these agreements and our task is that they all become a reality,” Khachatryan said.

In turn, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply of Jordan, Tariq Al-Hammuri, noted that his country has a desire and intention to develop cooperation with Armenia. He noted that this should affect the economic interaction of countries in the short and long term.

Hammouri said there are numerous sectors that Armenia and Jordan can cooperate, especially in IT. “Armenia is pretty advanced in this area. Jordan also has serious prospects in this sector,” he said.

Jordanian Chamber of Commerce head Al Kabariti said that as business representatives their mission is to increase the level of economic ties. “Armenia has a very good competitive arena, particularly agricultural products, we see clear prospects for making investments in the tourism sector,” he said.