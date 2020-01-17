VENICE — Since 1986 the Padus-Araxes Cultural Association organizes successfully the Summer Intensive Course of Armenian Language and Culture in Venice and has been awarded as the Best Cultural Centre in Diaspora by the Ministry of Diaspora of RA in 2018.

Learning Armenian at the Padus-Araxes Summer Course in Venice is more than just a language course: it is an opportunity for you to discover a country and a city where Armenian presence and culture have deep roots from over eight centuries. Our Association teams are here to provide you with service and support whenever questions arise. We want your language-learning stay in Venice to be as successful and pleasant as possible. That’s why our course includes individual level placement and ongoing consultation on your learning approach, support with examination preparation, the change to take an exam and to acquire our certificate, exciting cultural and leisure programme.

The FIRST LEVEL aims to teach the alphabet and a basic vocabulary (around three hundred words) and to provide you to sustain an elementary conversation on everyday issues (corresponding to A1, according to the CEFR).

The five-hour daily program is based on lessons in Armenian alphabet and grammar, along with an intensive practice in listening, speaking, and reading.

The main teachers are Rosine Tachdjian (France), Tork Dalalyan (France) and Sossi Sousanian (Hungary).

The SECOND LEVEL intends to provide the elementary grammatical structures of Western Armenian, with a particular focus on the ability of understanding frequently used sentences and expressions on everyday and familiar issues.

Lessons focus also on improving reading and writing skills (corresponding to A2). The main teachers are Bared Manok (France), Tork Dalalyan (France) and Raffi Setian (U.S.A.).

The THIRD LEVEL aims to provide more complex grammatical structures of Western Armenian in order to understand and produce dialogues and texts on abstract topics (technical issues included) and interact with native speakers without strain for either party (corresponding to B1-B2). The main teachers are Raffi Setian, Sossi Sousanian and Bared Manok.

Students interested in learning Classical Armenian can attend the lessons of Classical Armenian taught at the fourth level.

The FOURTH LEVEL (corresponding to C1-C2) intends to provide a good knowledge of Western Armenian Literature and Language, as well as of Classical Armenian.

The daily programme includes lessons in Western Armenian Literature, Armenian Traditional Music, Classical Armenian, Linguistics and History of the Armenian Language, Armenian Theatre and Cinema. Lessons are conducted by Artsvi Bakhchinyan, Benedetta Contin, Tork Dalalyan, Aram Ipekdjian, Raffi Setian, Boghos L. Zekiyan.

Since 2010 there has also been added the possibility of attending lessons in Eastern Armenian, basically in phonology, orthography, and grammar, which are conducted by Prof. Artsvi Bakhchinyan.

For further information visit: http://www.padus-araxes.com