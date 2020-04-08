The Ministry of Health in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) reported that the test results of two samples were sent today to Armenia for suspected coronavirus with one of the samples testing positive.

On April 2nd, the infected patient was transported to the Kashatag medical unit and was quarantined after returning to Artsakh from a heavily infected region in Armenia. Another citizen, who had symptoms of bronchitis and was in close proximity to the infected patient, was tested on April 4 and is reported to have not been infected.

The Ministry further added that all 17 individuals who came into close contact with the infected patient in the Mirik Village of the Kashatag district (formerly Lachin) have been self-quarantined and are currently asymptomatic.

Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan issued an order for all citizens of the village, which is home to 40 families, to stay home during a press conference on Tuesday. Martirosyan further added that the situation is now under control urging the public to obtain information from official news sources.