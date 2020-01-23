BOSTON — Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) has announced its Armenian women’s global conference, “AIWA 2020 Connect” in Tsaghkadzor, Armenia from June 19 – 22, 2020. Hundreds of Armenian women from around the world will convene to engage in new conversations and interactions which will empower them to bring positive change to their own lives and in their respective communities.

“It’s been too long that Armenian women have lacked solidarity across barriers and differences — we are ready for a new conversation and a fresh narrative. Our ability to recognize our individual power to create a more open and inclusive global community is what will lead to real and positive change,” states Rachel Onanian Nadjarian, AIWA’s Executive Director. “We intend to create a different environment for women at our conference this year — a new platform for the ways in which women can connect, interact and collaborate.

Armenian women from anywhere in the world, aged 21 and above, are encouraged to register for AIWA 2020 Connect by the Early Bird deadline of March 1, 2020. AIWA member rate is $595 and non-member rate is $645 and includes the 3-nights hotel stay, all meals, transportation, and all activities/excursions.

To ensure diversity and inclusiveness, under-resourced women residing in Armenia are being offered a subsidized rate of $150 and numerous women from the regions around Armenia and Artsakh will be invited to attend at full scholarship. A maximum of 250 women will be allowed to attend the 3.5 day retreat, which will take place at the picturesque Marriott Tsaghkadzor, about 40 minutes outside of the capital city of Yerevan.

In the spirit of sisterhood, registrants are being encouraged to room with at least one other participant, though a limited number of single rooms will be available. Whether it’s your first visit to Armenia or you’ve been numerous times, 2020 Connect is a great opportunity to expand your network and leave inspired!

Established in 1991 in Boston, MA, AIWA is focused on connecting, inspiring and empowering Armenian women throughout the world to bring about positive change in their lives and in their communities. As a member organization, AIWA provides both an online and offline engagement platform for Armenian women to access each other as well as resources and information to support their own growth– in their local communities and across borders.

To register for AIWA 2020 Connect or learn more, visit www.aiwainternational.org/2020-connect/ or email 2020Connect@aiwainternational.org.