Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Armenian Council of America extends congratulations to Araik Harutyunyan for winning the Presidential runoff election in Artsakh.

As his new administration will bear the burden of the coronavirus pandemic, and increases in Azeri aggression, we are confident in his leadership to safeguard the people of Artsakh.

Armenian Council of America has always championed the self-determined sovereignty of Artsakh. ACA will continue to advocate for Artsakh’s independence and territorial integrity in the United States and around the world. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with President Sahakyan’s government and President-Elect Harutyunyan’s forthcoming administration.

We wish President-Elect Harutyunyan success and vigilance in the years to come.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Rep. Schiff, Colleagues Send Letter to State Senate Urging Passage of Turkey Divestment Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – This week, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and nine of…

Kirk Kerkorian Dies in Los Angeles at Age 98

LOS ANGELES — Kirk Kerkorian, the son of poor Armenian immigrants who…

Texas House of Representatives Passes Armenian Genocide Resolution

AUSTIN, TX — The Texas House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution…

Armenian Bar Association Accepting Applications For its Sixth Annual Scholarship Program

LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Bar Association is accepting applications for its…