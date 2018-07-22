Los Angeles Needs a Career Diplomat As Consul General

About four years ago, a wealthy Russian-Armenian Serge Sargisov was appointed to the post of Consul General of Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles. During his tenure Mr. Sargisov “shined” with his absence from the community life and activities. Moreover, he has not visited the Consulate for long periods of time, and even was absent at the receptions to which invitations were sent out with his name. According to some information, he is busy running his personal businesses.

In light of the changes in Armenia recently, a solution to this issue has become an urgent matter.

During the 25 years of independence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia can be regarded as the most developed department, where diplomats with years of experience have been working. During the time of the former authorities, not always the right choices were made in appointing diplomatic representatives at the foreign missions, particularly in the European countries, in Russia and in the United States of America.

In the past, Armenia’s opposition has criticized the former authorities for appointing ambassadors and Counsel Generals for political or financial motives.

According to some information published in the Armenian press, Mayor of Glendale Zareh Sinanian is seeking to be the next Consul General in Los Angeles and lobbying the new authorities to this effect. Let’s hope, that these reports do not correspond to reality, otherwise the new authorities will make the same mistake of appointing a politician to a diplomatic post.

Mr. Sinanian’s appointment will not be universally accepted by the community. During his political activities he has not been at equal distance with all community organizations and groups.

Los Angeles is the most populous Armenian community in the diaspora and the Consulate is the “House of Armenia”, where everyone should feel welcomed and comfortable visiting .

Consequently, Los Angeles needs a Consul General who is a career diplomat.

“MASSIS”