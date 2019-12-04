Author
YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Tuesday Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Masis Mayilyan, the press office of the Armenian government reports.

The meeting focused on issues of cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process. The interlocutors stressed the importance of holdings similar meetings on a regular basis in order to sum up the joint work and outline future activities.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the developments in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process. Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the need for getting the democratically elected leadership of Artsakh involved in the peace process.

Reference was made to the events and meetings to be held on the margins of the 26th OSCE Ministerial Conference in Bratislava.

