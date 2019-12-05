WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced that today U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will initiate a process for the Senate to quickly pass Senate Resolution 150, legislation that formally recognizes the Armenian genocide on behalf of the U.S. government. The process, known as a Hotline, allows Senate business to be conducted by unanimous consent. In October, the House passed a version of this resolution by a vote of 405-11.

“All countries should recognize the horrific genocide of the Armenian people that occurred 104 years ago,” said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. “It is my sacred duty to speak out against the genocidal terrors of the past and for those victims who cannot speak of it themselves, and that’s why I am a proud co-sponsor of this Senate resolution. I stand with the worldwide Armenian community in labeling the atrocities against the Armenian people as genocide.”

If passed, S. Res. 150 expresses the sense of the Senate that it is the policy of the United States to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance. The resolution also rejects efforts to enlist, engage or otherwise associate the United States Government with denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide. Additionally, the purpose of S. Res. 150 is to encourage education and public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide, including the role of the United States in humanitarian relief efforts, and the relevance of the Armenian Genocide to modern-day crimes against humanity. A copy of the resolution can be found here.

This bipartisan legislation is sponsored by Senator Menendez and co-sponsored by Senator Schumer and 27 others, including Senator Ted Cruz [R-TX], Senator Chris Van Hollen [D-MD], Senator Debbie Stabenow [D-MI], Senator Ed Markey [D-MA], Senator Elizabeth Warren [D-MA], Senator Gary Peters [D-MI], Senator Dianne Feinstein [D-CA], Senator Ron Wyden [D-OR], Senator Tammy Duckworth [D-IL], Senator Marco Rubio [R-FL], Senator Jack Reed [D-RI], Senator Cory Gardner [R-CO], Senator Tom Udall [D-NM], Senator Kamala Harris [D-CA], Senator Sheldon Whitehouse [D-RI], Senator Bernie Sanders [I-VT], Senator Amy Klobuchar [D-MN], Senator Ben Cardin [D-MD], Senator Cory Booker [D-NJ], Senator John Cornyn [R-TX], Senator Mitt Romney [R-UT], Senator Bob Casey [D-PA], Senator Michael Bennet [D-CO], Senator Jacky Rosen [D-NV], Senator Sherrod Brown [D-OH], Senator Catherine Cortez Masto [D-NV], and Senator Rob Portman [R-OH].