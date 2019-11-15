WASHINGTON, D.C. – Since its launch two years ago, the Armenian National Institute (ANI) Turkish language website has been continuously expanded with major additions made throughout the course of 2019, now augmented by the Armenian Genocide resolution adopted by the United States House of Representatives on October 29.

Over 60 international resolutions and laws from around the world can presently be read in the Turkish language providing wide proof of the extent of global awareness of the Armenian Genocide, as well as the decisions of all of the countries represented which recognize the genocide – at least 29 at this juncture.

In the face of the continuing denial of the Armenian Genocide by Turkish state authorities, once again demonstrated by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his latest visit to Washington, where, from a White House podium, he referred to the 1915 Armenian Genocide as “an incident that took place 104 years ago,” the ANI Turkish website strives to educate the Turkish-reading public about the facts, history, and recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The ANI Turkish website has been expanded with new sections featuring records reflecting the position of Heads of States, Parliaments, and Presidential Statements. These are official remarks issued by individuals separate from the legislative history of recognition documented in the section titled Resolutions, Laws, and Declarations emanating from parliamentary bodies.

Public Petitions, International Organizations, and Statements on Record relating to the Armenian Genocide now constitute new sections of the ANI Turkish website, reflecting the range of official documents that ANI collects and posts.

Additional entries from the Encyclopedia of Genocide are now accessible in Turkish, as well as historic news reports from the time of the Armenian Genocide documenting the extent of coverage in American print media.

The ANI Turkish website also includes historic photographs, maps tracing out the Armenian Genocide, a Frequently Asked Questions page, and other informative sections.

Turkish audiences have been continually consulting the site since its launch. This sustained public interest indicates that the site is providing a service otherwise unavailable in Turkey or elsewhere. The ANI Turkish website closely parallels the main ANI site which contains a wealth of information and documentation, as well as several popular digital exhibits.

The latest dismissive comment of the Turkish president follows a pattern of similar offensive remarks reflective of the constraints imposed on civil society in Turkey. For the past three years, Turkish authorities have stepped up the repression of free speech in the country and further escalated genocide denial in the face of growing international acknowledgement. Prosecutions under Article 301 of the Turkish Penal Code have also increased as more journalists, authors, and human rights activists calling for open discussion of Armenian issues are incarcerated.

The direction of Turkish policy remains in full contradiction of its calls for dialogue making it all the more evident that the resources that ANI and similar organizations have created remain central to educating the Turkish-speaking public.