Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-TX) speaks during a press conference about The US-Mexico Border, today on July 30, 2021 at Senate Estudio/Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA. (Photo by Lenin Nolly/NurPhoto via AP)
LAREDO, TX — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Wednesday evening that it is doing a “court-authorized” search of the Texas home and campaign office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Democrat.

The FBI sweep this week was a part of a larger investigation into ties between the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan and multiple US businessmen, according to a new report.

A source familiar with the matter told ABC News that a federal grand jury had been convened in Washington to hear evidence stemming from the investigation.

It is unclear whether Cuellar is a target of the probe.

Rep. Henry Cuellar meeting with Ambassador of Azerbaijan Elin Suleymanov

The FBI was seen searching the congressman’s home and campaign office in Laredo on Wednesday. The bureau later confirmed that agents had conducted the “court-authorized” operation.

It was not immediately clear what authorities were specifically searching for. However, agents were seen taking photographs of trucks parked in front of Cuellar’s home while cases and other items were observed being taken from the house.

The 66-year-old lawmaker’s office has confirmed that he will “fully cooperate in any investigation.”

“He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld,” a statement read.

Cuellar, who has represented Texas’ 28th District since 2005, serves as a co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus.

Over the years, Cuellar has met multiple times with Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the US, to discuss various issues. He has also repeatedly supported student trips to the country.

 

