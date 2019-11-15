ISTANBUL — Istanbul-Armenian MP Garo Paylan representing the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) has reacted to the Washington statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Armenians, Ermenihaber reports.

Speaking about the Armenian Genocide resolution overwhelmingly adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives on October 29, the Turkish president called Armenia “a state born yesterday” and described Armenians as “nomads”.

“They used to travel in different places as nomads. The forced deportation took place while they were living the same way as nomads in Turkey,” Erdogan said

“The Armenian people, along with other peoples, have lived in these lands for thousands of years. They have created civilizations in all places they have lived,” Paylan said.

“[Erdogan] says Armenians were deported when they were wandering as nomads. Shame on you! Denying the genocide, Erdogan glorifies it,” the MP stressed.