YEREVAN — On November 28, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund will kick off its 22nd annual telethon, which will be held under the slogan “To my beloved Armenia … Water and Sun for Communities.” The Telethon will be televised live from 10 p.m. on Armenian Public TV. This year, the first four hours of the Thanksgiving Telethon will air live from Yerevan, and the other eight hours from Los Angeles.

The funds raised during the Fund’s flagship fundraising event will go towards the development of potable water and solar energy infrastructures in Artsakh and three regions of Armenia-Lori, Tavush and Shirak. The initiatives will help improve lives of our compatriots in over 100 beneficiary communities, by providing them with regular water supply, free heating and electricity.

We call on Armenians from all over the world to take part in the all Armenian fundraising and contribute to the development of our communities.

A new, state-of-the-art website with innovative technologies has been launched at the same address, which makes the Fund’s work fully transparent and accountable to all Armenians. It also allows to make online donations in diffrent preferable format. To learn more about the new website’s features and online donation mechanism visit https://www.himnadram.org/hy/donate. Donation can also be made by using the link https://www.himnadram.org/en/bank-transfers.